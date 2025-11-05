Victoria Beckham makes huge career announcement on David’s big day

Entertainment

It was a momentous day for the Beckhams!

On Tuesday, November 4, David Beckham was officially awarded a knighthood by King Charles for his contributions to sports and charity at Windsor Castle, where he was joined by his parents and wife Victoria Beckham.

Taking to Instagram on the same day, the former Spice Girl alum announced her latest career move, revealing that she added a personal touch to David’s milestone day.

In the exciting update, Victoria announced that her high-end self-titles fashion brand has now introduced a “tailored menswear piece,” the first one of which was worn by the 50-year-old former footballer.

“A day we’ll never forget. David wears the first ever tailored menswear piece from the Victoria Beckham atelier — a bespoke three-piece morning suit in British wool mohair, inspired by the timeless sophistication of British royal style. Victoria wears a custom navy Bela dress paired with a @stephenjonesmillinery creation,” she wrote in the caption.

The English fashion designer continued, “’I’m so proud of you @davidbeckham. Thankful for this moment and for my incredible team who worked so hard to bring the vision to life.’ — Victoria.”

In the post, Victoria also shared a stunning photo with David, seemingly taken at Windsor Castle.

Victoria and David Beckham, who tied the knot in 1999, share four children, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Seven.

