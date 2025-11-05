Sabrina Carpenter flirts with Nicole Kidman as she arrests her mid-concert

Sabrina Carpenter had one more flirty moment during her latest show.
During her Tuesday, November 4, concert of Short n’ Sweet tour in Nashville, the Manchild hitmaker once again arrested an A-lister with her signature pink fuzzy handcuffs for being “too hot.”
In a viral clip, Carpenter was filmed flirting with Nicole Kidman after spotting her in the audience during the Juno part of her show.
With the camera focused on the Babygirl actress and the crowd’s thunderous applause, the Man’s Best Friend singer said, "Oh my goodness! I expected to find love, but not my soulmate."
Sticking to her onstage ritual, the Grammy winner asked the Big Little Lies starlet where she was from and her name, then quipped, "Since you’re in Nashville, I suppose I’ll be relocating there if things go our way!"
Carpenter then playfully referenced Kidman’s 2024 hit film, Babygirl, saying, "You're so Babygirl, I don't know what to do,” before asking if she would like being her “Juno girl” for the night.
Fans’ reaction:
Sabrina Carpenter’s lovely moment was loved by fans online, who expressed their love for her and Nicole Kidman in the comments.
“Oh, how i love this part with sabrina and nicole,” penned one, while another wrote, “No way!!! So cool!”
A third added, “This woman ages like wine.”
Sabrina Carpenter is now scheduled to perform one more show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 5.