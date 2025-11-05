Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon shares rare insights on Jennifer Aniston's bond with exes

Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Reese Witherspoon shares rare insights on Jennifer Anistons bond with exes
Reese Witherspoon shares rare insights on Jennifer Aniston's bond with exes

Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday bash was a star-studded — and ex-filled — affair.

While conversing on the episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, co-host Monica Padman, Reese Witherspoon praised her longtime friend, the Friends alum’s positive relationships with her exes.

"We've known each other so long and we're very different people," the Morning Show star began.

Shepard then began to sing, "But opposites attract, and it's a natural thing."

"I've cried in one of our interviews because I just think people are so unfair sometimes. They think they know her and make assumptions. She's not who ... people think she is, like holding on to old things. She's not holding on to old things," Witherspoon said of Aniston.

"She's not pining for Brad Pitt," Shepard said with a laugh, while Padman interrupted, "No, she's doing great.”

"By the way, at her 50th birthday, one of the biggest testaments I can say to what a wonderful person she is. People from her teenage years, people from her 20s, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there. She just is a high spiritual integrity person," Witherspoon recalled.

To note, Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

She recently confirmed her relationship with hypnotherapist and life coach Jim Curtis.

