Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make romance public after ex Jonathan Davino reunion

Sydney Sweeney was spotted holding hands with her new boyfriend, music executive Scooter Braun, during a stroll in New York City.
The Christy star and her music producer beau made their romance public as they walked through Bryant Park.
The two twinned in denim and brown ensembles, stepping out for some affectionate moments weeks after meeting her family.
For their casual dating, the Euphoria star kept it casual in bootcut jeans, a white long-sleeve tee, and a cropped brown leather bomber edged in soft white fur.
Sweeney complimented her look with a pair of pointy-toed brown suede boots and held a small brown leather handbag.
The Anyone But You starlet wore her recently chopped blonde locks in a side-parted style and added dark sunglasses.
On the other hand, Scooter sported a casual look in a white shirt under a navy jacket with gold buttons.
He paired his outfit with dark-wash jeans, brown loafers, and a dark baseball cap to complete the look.
Braun tucked a pair of black glasses into the neckline of his crewneck shirt and showed off a neatly trimmed beard.
Notably, their outing comes shortly after Sweeney was seen leaving a Santa Monica dinner with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino, whom she dated for years before ending their engagement in March 2024.