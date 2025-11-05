Entertainment

Blake Lively shares meaningful post after Justin Baldoni's bombshell statement

  • By Riba Shaikh
Blake Lively has shared a heart-touching message just hours after Justin Baldoni's team broke silence over defamation lawsuit dismissal.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, November 4, the Age of Adeline actress shared a sweet poetry dedicated to "Dear Daughter", penned by Jessica Urlichs.

"Dear Daughter, In a world that will tell you to always be kind, remember - You can't write your book without the spine. You can't be the diamond without the wild, You can't be the rose without the thorn, You can't be the light without the dawn, You can't be the honey without the sting, You can't be the feather without the wing, You can't be the kitten without the bite, You can't be the dreamer without the night." 

This post from the Gossip Girl actress came shortly after her It Ends With Us costar and director - whom she is in a legal battle since last year over harassment claims - issued an official statement on US District Court Judge Lewis Liman's decision to dismiss Justin's counter lawsuit against Blake.

Last week, Liman dropped $400 million defamation countersuit against Ryan Reynold's wife after he failed to file an amended complaint in October 2025.

