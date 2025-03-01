Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce 

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus welcomed her first baby with fiancé Wayne Deuce three months before her due date.
The couple made the delightful announcement on Friday, February 28, via a joint Instagram post.
In her post, Cori revealed that she gave birth prematurely at six months.
She also shared an adorable black-and-white photo of her newborn's tiny feet, accompanied by an emotional caption, "The princess arrived at six months."
"I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that He got me!" she continued.
The singer concluded her post with gratitude for making it through a challenging time, stating, "Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!! Thank You, God, for getting me this far."
As Cori's post gained traction on social media, several fans began showering heartfelt praise on the singer.
One fan commented, "Awww she is covered and blessed and will be just fine congrats on your new blessing."
"Congratulations Mama Bear and God Bless Baby Girl! Happy Birthday, Princess," another fan penned.
Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her pregnancy with fiancé Wayne Deuce on December 23, 2024.