Benny Blanco gets stern warning ahead of Selena Gomez wedding

Benny Blanco has received a stark warning prior to his marriage with Selena Gomez.
In a new article published on the Daily Mail, it was reported that the American record-producer’s pals have been forcing him to undergo an extreme makeover before tying the knot with the Only Murders in the Building starlet.
Blanco has even been warned to start Ozempic to shed those extra pounds.
One insider told the outlet, “Benny's friends have been pushing him to undergo a major glow-up and step it up for the wedding,” adding, “He knows what people are saying about their recent magazine spread. So do his friends who are insisting it is time for a full head-to-toe makeover.”
They continued, “His friends are insistent that he make a change, especially when it comes to his hair, and have suggested a few weeks of Ozempic - the new celebrity favorite - teeth whitening, and a fashion shake-up for the wedding week.”
Adding further, the tipster noted, “Benny is stressed but feels compelled to do this to look his best.”
Notably, Gomez and Blanco have been tight-lipped about their wedding plans.
Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco via an Instagram post on December 12, 2024, writing, “forever begins now.”
The lovebirds are currently working on their forthcoming album, I Said I Love You First.