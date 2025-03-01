WhatsApp develops new privacy controls for profile links

WhatsApp is working on a feature to manage privacy settings for profile links!
Users will have four choices to manage visibility, allowing everyone to see their links, limiting access to only their contacts, excluding specific contacts, or hiding them completely.
When users choose to share their profile links with everyone, the links will be visible to all WhatsApp users, including those who are not in their contacts.
Alternatively, users can restrict link visibility to their contacts only.
Users who want to hide their profile links from specific people can use the "My contacts except" setting.
This allows them to share their links with most of their contacts while keeping them hidden from selected individuals.
Additionally, users can choose not to share their profile links with anyone, allowing them to keep the links saved for future use without deleting them
The feature is optional, so users don’t have to add profile links if they don’t want to.
This feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.