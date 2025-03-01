Sci-Tech

WhatsApp develops new privacy controls for profile links

WhatsApp users will have four choices to manage the visibility of their profile links

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
WhatsApp develops new privacy controls for profile links
WhatsApp develops new privacy controls for profile links

WhatsApp is working on a feature to manage privacy settings for profile links!

Users will have four choices to manage visibility, allowing everyone to see their links, limiting access to only their contacts, excluding specific contacts, or hiding them completely.

When users choose to share their profile links with everyone, the links will be visible to all WhatsApp users, including those who are not in their contacts.

Source: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo

Alternatively, users can restrict link visibility to their contacts only.

Users who want to hide their profile links from specific people can use the "My contacts except" setting.

This allows them to share their links with most of their contacts while keeping them hidden from selected individuals.

Additionally, users can choose not to share their profile links with anyone, allowing them to keep the links saved for future use without deleting them

The feature is optional, so users don’t have to add profile links if they don’t want to.

This feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.

Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles

Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles
Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split

Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split
Mawra Hocane pens adorable note for 'Sanam Teri Kasam' team days after wedding

Mawra Hocane pens adorable note for 'Sanam Teri Kasam' team days after wedding
Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals

Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals
Microsoft to shut down Skype in May after two decades
Microsoft to shut down Skype in May after two decades
WhatsApp rolls out exciting new tools for status customization
WhatsApp rolls out exciting new tools for status customization
OpenAI launches GPT-4.5 with major improvements amid AI competition
OpenAI launches GPT-4.5 with major improvements amid AI competition
Meta to launch separate AI app amid layoffs, rise in competition
Meta to launch separate AI app amid layoffs, rise in competition
Meta apologizes for voilent vidoes on Instagram Reels feed
Meta apologizes for voilent vidoes on Instagram Reels feed
NASA to launch space observatory explaining the origin of universe
NASA to launch space observatory explaining the origin of universe
Mars' red colour mystery takes surprising turn in new study
Mars' red colour mystery takes surprising turn in new study
Instagram testing separate Reels app amid TikTok uncertainty
Instagram testing separate Reels app amid TikTok uncertainty
Apple boss Tim Cook hints at changes to diversity programs
Apple boss Tim Cook hints at changes to diversity programs
Elon Musk under fire as Tesla's European sales drop sharply
Elon Musk under fire as Tesla's European sales drop sharply
Planetary parade 2025: Last chance to witness planets alignment till 2040
Planetary parade 2025: Last chance to witness planets alignment till 2040
Apple stands against DEI program crackdown amid major US investment
Apple stands against DEI program crackdown amid major US investment