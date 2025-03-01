Sports

Jean-Philippe Mateta injured after reckless tackle by Liam Roberts

Palace chairman Steve Parish later confirmed that Mateta had a cut behind his ear

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta was injured and taken to the hospital after a dangerous tackle by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts during an FA Cup match.

The incident happened just eight minutes into the game, and Roberts was sent off for the reckless challenge.

As per multiple outlets, Palace chairman Steve Parish later confirmed that Mateta had a cut behind his ear and was receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Roberts went outside the penalty area to clear a long ball. His left foot followed through too high and hit Mateta in the face.

As per the reports, Mateta stayed on the ground for a long time, receiving medical treatment.

He was then given a neck brace and carried off the field in an ambulance.

"In all the time I've been watching football I don't think I've ever seen a worse challenge. If you're kicking someone in the head then you don't know what damage may have been done," Parish said.

Referee Michael Oliver initially didn't give Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts a yellow card, even though he was very close to the incident.

However, after VAR suggested he review the play on a monitor, Oliver changed his decision and gave Roberts a red card.

