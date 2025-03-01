Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate returns to Instagram with touching tribute to him

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has made her way back to Instagram.
Nearly five months after the late Night Changes singer’s tragic death, his girlfriend made a comeback to social media and paid an emotional tribute to him.
In a two-slide post, Kate shared a throwback photo with the former One Direction singer in which they lovingly gazed into each other’s eyes.
The second slide featured a snap that saw Kate Cassidy return to the same place she once visited with the love of her life.
“I thought this place would feel empty without you, but instead, it’s filled with the warmth of this moment we shared,” she captioned alongside the photos.
The post received several heartwarming comments from Kate’s close ones and fans.
“You’re never without him Kate. He’s always with you,” assured one, while another expressed, “Goodbyes are bittersweet But it’s not the end I’ll see you again.”
A third penned, “Such a beautiful way to look at it. He LOVES you so so so so much Kate. His love for you is, and will always be infinite.”
Liam Payne dated influencer Kate Cassidy from October 2022 until his death on October 16, 2024.