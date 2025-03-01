Entertainment

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate returns to Instagram with touching tribute to him

Kate Cassidy makes Instagram comeback with a throwback photo and emotional tribute to Liam Payne

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate returns to Instagram with touching tribute to him
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate returns to Instagram with touching tribute to him

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has made her way back to Instagram.

Nearly five months after the late Night Changes singer’s tragic death, his girlfriend made a comeback to social media and paid an emotional tribute to him.

In a two-slide post, Kate shared a throwback photo with the former One Direction singer in which they lovingly gazed into each other’s eyes.

The second slide featured a snap that saw Kate Cassidy return to the same place she once visited with the love of her life.

“I thought this place would feel empty without you, but instead, it’s filled with the warmth of this moment we shared,” she captioned alongside the photos.

The post received several heartwarming comments from Kate’s close ones and fans.

“You’re never without him Kate. He’s always with you,” assured one, while another expressed, “Goodbyes are bittersweet But it’s not the end I’ll see you again.”

A third penned, “Such a beautiful way to look at it. He LOVES you so so so so much Kate. His love for you is, and will always be infinite.”

Liam Payne dated influencer Kate Cassidy from October 2022 until his death on October 16, 2024.

Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles

Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles
Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split

Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split
Mawra Hocane pens adorable note for 'Sanam Teri Kasam' team days after wedding

Mawra Hocane pens adorable note for 'Sanam Teri Kasam' team days after wedding
Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals

Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals
Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split
Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split
Benny Blanco gets stern warning ahead of Selena Gomez wedding
Benny Blanco gets stern warning ahead of Selena Gomez wedding
Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce
Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce
Liam Payne to be honoured at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony
Liam Payne to be honoured at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony
Selena Gomez fuels excitement with sneak peek of upcoming music album
Selena Gomez fuels excitement with sneak peek of upcoming music album
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s low-key date night goes unnoticed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s low-key date night goes unnoticed
Kylie Jenner struggles with loss of beloved glam artist Jesus Guerrero
Kylie Jenner struggles with loss of beloved glam artist Jesus Guerrero
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone
Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from 'Closer' costar Clive Owen
Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from 'Closer' costar Clive Owen
Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy
Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy
Gracie Abrams forced to cancel Brussels concert due to severe sickness
Gracie Abrams forced to cancel Brussels concert due to severe sickness
Gene Hackman, wife’s death case takes new twist after mysterious finding
Gene Hackman, wife’s death case takes new twist after mysterious finding