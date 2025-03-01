Royal

Danish Royal Family shares King Frederik, Queen Mary’s sweet dance video

King Frederik and Queen Mary hosted a grand royal event at the Christiansborg Palace

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025

Danish Royal Family shares King Frederik, Queen Mary’s sweet dance video


King Frederik and Queen Mary have mesmerized the royal fans with their adorable dance.

On Saturday, March 1, the Royal Family of Denmark shared a sweet video on Instagram that saw the Monarch and his wife dancing in the Great Hall of the Christiansborg Palace at an art and culture event organized at the royal residence.

The King and Queen performed a traditional dance, Les Lanciers, in the ballroom, where they were also joined by the guests.

Captioning the post, the Royal Family penned, “The Royal Couple and many of Their Majesties' guests threw themselves into the ballroom dance Les Lanciers last night.”

They continued, “The dance has its roots in the 1800s and became particularly popular in Copenhagen in the 1860s. During this period, it was ballet dancer and ballet master at the Royal Theatre August Bournonville who helped spread Les Lanciers by teaching the dance.”

The captivating video featured musicians playing some traditional music while the Danish Monarch, his wife, and the guests enjoyed the event dancing.

In one of the frames, King Frederik can be seen lovingly gazing at Queen Mary as he performed some steps with her, holding the beautiful Queen’s hand.

Notably, the Arts and Culture Ball at Christiansborg Palace is a traditional event that dates back to 1976. It was initiated by Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik, and is titled “Arts et Lettres” in Danish language.

The ball is organized to celebrate the country’s rich artistic and cultural heritage by bringing together the renowned personalities from various creative fields.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ longtime pal sues rapper for 'years of sexual abuse'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ longtime pal sues rapper for 'years of sexual abuse'
India avalanche tragedy: 4 dead, rescue efforts for 5 missing underway

India avalanche tragedy: 4 dead, rescue efforts for 5 missing underway
Kensington Palace shares Prince William, Princess Kate’s new monthly rewind

Kensington Palace shares Prince William, Princess Kate’s new monthly rewind
Danish Royal Family shares King Frederik, Queen Mary’s sweet dance video

Danish Royal Family shares King Frederik, Queen Mary’s sweet dance video
Kensington Palace shares Prince William, Princess Kate’s new monthly rewind
Kensington Palace shares Prince William, Princess Kate’s new monthly rewind
King Abdullah celebrates Jordan army’s 69th Arabization anniversary
King Abdullah celebrates Jordan army’s 69th Arabization anniversary
Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes
Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes
Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show
Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show
King Frederik, Queen Mary light up dance floor at grand royal event
King Frederik, Queen Mary light up dance floor at grand royal event
Kensington Palace shares Prince William's special video message
Kensington Palace shares Prince William's special video message
Kate Middleton makes surprising admission about lung cancer
Kate Middleton makes surprising admission about lung cancer
Prince Andrew ex set to leave UK amid Duke's shocking controversies
Prince Andrew ex set to leave UK amid Duke's shocking controversies
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news just days before Netflix release
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news just days before Netflix release
King Charles wishes 70th birthday to Princess Anne's husband with rare photo
King Charles wishes 70th birthday to Princess Anne's husband with rare photo
Kate Middleton's latest move stirs competition with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton's latest move stirs competition with Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson releases moving message after Princess Eugenie's tragic loss
Sarah Ferguson releases moving message after Princess Eugenie's tragic loss