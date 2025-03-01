Danish Royal Family shares King Frederik, Queen Mary’s sweet dance video

King Frederik and Queen Mary have mesmerized the royal fans with their adorable dance.
On Saturday, March 1, the Royal Family of Denmark shared a sweet video on Instagram that saw the Monarch and his wife dancing in the Great Hall of the Christiansborg Palace at an art and culture event organized at the royal residence.
The King and Queen performed a traditional dance, Les Lanciers, in the ballroom, where they were also joined by the guests.
Captioning the post, the Royal Family penned, “The Royal Couple and many of Their Majesties' guests threw themselves into the ballroom dance Les Lanciers last night.”
They continued, “The dance has its roots in the 1800s and became particularly popular in Copenhagen in the 1860s. During this period, it was ballet dancer and ballet master at the Royal Theatre August Bournonville who helped spread Les Lanciers by teaching the dance.”
The captivating video featured musicians playing some traditional music while the Danish Monarch, his wife, and the guests enjoyed the event dancing.
In one of the frames, King Frederik can be seen lovingly gazing at Queen Mary as he performed some steps with her, holding the beautiful Queen’s hand.
Notably, the Arts and Culture Ball at Christiansborg Palace is a traditional event that dates back to 1976. It was initiated by Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik, and is titled “Arts et Lettres” in Danish language.
The ball is organized to celebrate the country’s rich artistic and cultural heritage by bringing together the renowned personalities from various creative fields.