Kensington Palace shares Prince William, Princess Kate’s new monthly rewind

Prince William and Kate Middleton are concluding the month of February.
Taking to the official Instagram Stories of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday, March 1, Kensington Palace shared the monthly highlights of William and Kate’s visits and engagements.
The highlights kicked off with a story that read, “WELCOME TO THE FEBRUARY REWIND. Kensington Palace.”
Beginning the February rewind, the Palace first highlighted Princess Kate’s heartwarming message on the World Cancer Day, which was followed by the launch of the new Shaping Us framework, and then Prince William’s roundtable in Angus.
Next in the highlights was the winner announcement of the Blue Peter Earthshot Prize competition, after which came the mother-of-three’s visit to women’s prison, HM Prison Styal.
The following story afterwards featured William’s meeting with young filmmakers at the London Screen Academy, which was succeeded by another meeting held with the new England national football team.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s delightful series of recap wrapped with their visit to Pontypridd, Wales.
Kensington Palace concluded the highlights by tagging Early Childhood, National Portrait Gallery, Earthshot Prize, Yellow Wellies UK, Action for Children UK, London Screen Academy, BAFTA, and England’s national football team.