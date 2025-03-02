Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ longtime pal sues rapper for 'years of sexual abuse'

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been once again hit with huge legal blow!
In a shocking new update, it has been reported that the American rapper’s former business partner and longtime pal, Krik Burrowes, has sued him for alleged “deeply disturbing pattern” of sexual abuse, violence, coercion, and intimidation for over 10 years.
Diddy and Burrowes, during their time as friends, co-founded Bad Boy Entertainment, a music, media, and entertainment company.
However, their relationship turned sour when in 2003, Burrowes filed a lawsuit against the disgraced rapper for forcing him to leave the company through threats and intimidation.
Burrowes’ 18-page complaint, which was filed by his lawyer Tyrone Blackburn on Friday, accuses the music mogul of “years of sexual abuse” and “predatory” actions towards him, PEOPLE reported.
He also claimed that all of these factors led to a “toxic” environment of coercion, fear and psychological manipulation.
In the complaint, Burrowes also alleged that Diddy made him a subject of "unwanted sexual advances" such as "nudity, sexual overtones, voyeurism and acts of exhibitionism,” adding that some of which happened during business meetings.
Just two days prior to this filing, the Bad Boy Entertainment’s co-founder and ex-president also filed a complaint against Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, suing her for fraud and secretly taking control of his 25 percent stake in the company.