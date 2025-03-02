Entertainment

Katy Perry mourns 'unexpected' death of her 'loved one': 'Beautiful boy'

Katy Perry pens emotional note for late pal after his sudden demise in last week at age 34

Katy Perry has paid an emotional tribute to her friend and celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who died unexpectedly last week at the age of 34.

The Dark Horse singer took to her Instagram account on Saturday to honor Jesus by posting a carousel of photos and videos of him along with an emotional note.

“Hey Hey aka Chuy aka Jesus, our light filled beautiful boy,” she began in caption.

Katy went on to express, "I found a quote that sums up the feelings I’ve had this past week that you’ve been gone: “Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”


"Life is precious and when we unexpectedly lose ones we love without being able to say goodbye it reminds us to never ever hold back on giving out our love. Jesus, you effervescent soul you, you better be giving the other Jesus a choppy feather or an octopus cut up there lol… till we meet again, I love you Chuy," she added.

Earlier to this, Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez also paid tribute to their longtime late hairstylist, who also worked with Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Rosalía, Demi Moore, Charli xcx, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Lisa of BLACKPINK.

