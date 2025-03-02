Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter wins prestigious Global Success Award at 2025 BRIT: Watch

The ‘Espresso’ singer fulfils her biggest dream with BRIT Global Success Award win

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 02, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter wins prestigious Global Success Award at 2025 BRIT: Watch


Sabrina Carpenter has cemented her status as a global sensation!

At the 45th Brit Awards, held at the O2 Arena in London on March 1, the Espresso hitmaker added another feather to her cap by winning the Global Success Award.

The award, which was presented by Millie Bobby Brown, made the Short n’ Sweet singer achieve her biggest dream.

After accepting the prestigious award, Sabrina opened up about her dream noting, “First time I ever came to the UK was ten years ago. It was with my mom and nobody knew who I was, maybe ten people."

She continued, "But all I kept thinking about was one day how exciting it would feel if anyone in the UK knew my music and now this week, I get to headline the O2 because of you guys.”

"The Brits have given me this award and this feels like such an insane honor. In a very primarily tea-drinking country, you guys streamed the shit out of Espresso," the singer added.

Thanking her fans, Sabrina Carpenter stated, “This is all because of you and this is for you. Thank you so much. Cheerio!”

Sabrina also delivered an electrifying performance at the event.

Dressed in a British-inspired bodysuit which she paired with thigh-high stockings and garters, the Please Please Please songstress then stripped down to glittering red lingerie and fishnet stockings, mesmerizing everyone at the star-studded show.

Swedish Royal family marks Prince Oscar’s 9th birthday with adorable new portrait

Swedish Royal family marks Prince Oscar’s 9th birthday with adorable new portrait
Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans

Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans
King Charles takes big decision for Buckingham palace amid renovations

King Charles takes big decision for Buckingham palace amid renovations
Angelina Jolie lost faith in men after her traumatic experience with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie lost faith in men after her traumatic experience with Brad Pitt
Charli xcx breaks records at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony
Charli xcx breaks records at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony
Jennifer Lopez gives huge nod to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco with THIS move
Jennifer Lopez gives huge nod to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco with THIS move
Angelina Jolie lost faith in men after her traumatic experience with Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie lost faith in men after her traumatic experience with Brad Pitt
BTS J-Hope hangs out with Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco in LA
BTS J-Hope hangs out with Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco in LA
BRIT Awards 2025 complete winners list: Charli XCX, Chappell Roan secure top honours
BRIT Awards 2025 complete winners list: Charli XCX, Chappell Roan secure top honours
Katy Perry mourns ‘unexpected’ death of her ‘loved one’: ‘Beautiful boy’
Katy Perry mourns ‘unexpected’ death of her ‘loved one’: ‘Beautiful boy’
Harrison Ford pulls out as presenter at 2025 Oscars due to health emergency
Harrison Ford pulls out as presenter at 2025 Oscars due to health emergency
Gracie Abrams gushes over Paris fans’ concert energy: ‘One of our favorites’
Gracie Abrams gushes over Paris fans’ concert energy: ‘One of our favorites’
Justin Bieber shares peek into life as new dad on his 31st birthday: Photo
Justin Bieber shares peek into life as new dad on his 31st birthday: Photo
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ longtime pal sues rapper for 'years of sexual abuse'
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ longtime pal sues rapper for 'years of sexual abuse'
David Johansen, New York Dolls lead singer, passes away at 75
David Johansen, New York Dolls lead singer, passes away at 75
Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split
Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split