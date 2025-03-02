Sabrina Carpenter wins prestigious Global Success Award at 2025 BRIT: Watch

Sabrina Carpenter has cemented her status as a global sensation!
At the 45th Brit Awards, held at the O2 Arena in London on March 1, the Espresso hitmaker added another feather to her cap by winning the Global Success Award.
The award, which was presented by Millie Bobby Brown, made the Short n’ Sweet singer achieve her biggest dream.
After accepting the prestigious award, Sabrina opened up about her dream noting, “First time I ever came to the UK was ten years ago. It was with my mom and nobody knew who I was, maybe ten people."
She continued, "But all I kept thinking about was one day how exciting it would feel if anyone in the UK knew my music and now this week, I get to headline the O2 because of you guys.”
"The Brits have given me this award and this feels like such an insane honor. In a very primarily tea-drinking country, you guys streamed the shit out of Espresso," the singer added.
Thanking her fans, Sabrina Carpenter stated, “This is all because of you and this is for you. Thank you so much. Cheerio!”
Sabrina also delivered an electrifying performance at the event.
Dressed in a British-inspired bodysuit which she paired with thigh-high stockings and garters, the Please Please Please songstress then stripped down to glittering red lingerie and fishnet stockings, mesmerizing everyone at the star-studded show.