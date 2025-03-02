Royal

Swedish Royal family marks Prince Oscar’s 9th birthday with adorable new portrait

Sweden's Royal Family share sweet new portrait of Crown Princess Victoria's son on his 9th birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 02, 2025
Swedish Royal family marks Prince Oscar’s 9th birthday with adorable new portrait

Swedish Royal family marks Prince Oscar’s 9th birthday with adorable new portrait

Prince Oscar, Duke of Skåne, who is the youngest child of the future Swedish queen, Crown Princess Victoria, has marked his ninth birthday on March 2.

And to celebrate the joyous occasion, Sweden's Royal Family has released an adorable new portrait of him.

The Royal Household took to its Instagram account on Sunday to pen heartiest wish for the Prince along with his portrait.

In the photo, Oscar could be seen beaming as he posed in their home of Haga Palace in Haga Park, Solna.

The little prince looked dashing in a sleek gray suit, perfectly paired with a black checkered button-down shirt.

"Today marks the birthday of H.K.H. Prince Oscar 9 years. Congratulations!" the caption read when translated from Swedish to English.


Crown Princess Victoria welcomed Prince Oscar with husband Prince Daniel on 2 March 2016.

He was born at the Karolinska University Hospital in the Swedish capital of Stockholm at 8.28pm.

Prince Oscar’s godparents are Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and his maternal aunt, Princess Madeleine of Sweden.

Aside from Oscar, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel also shares a daughter Princess Estelle of Sweden whom they welcomed on 23 February in 2012.

Swedish Royal family marks Prince Oscar’s 9th birthday with adorable new portrait

Swedish Royal family marks Prince Oscar’s 9th birthday with adorable new portrait
Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans

Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans
King Charles takes big decision for Buckingham palace amid renovations

King Charles takes big decision for Buckingham palace amid renovations
Angelina Jolie lost faith in men after her traumatic experience with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie lost faith in men after her traumatic experience with Brad Pitt
King Charles takes big decision for Buckingham palace amid renovations
King Charles takes big decision for Buckingham palace amid renovations
King Felipe continues key engagements on second day in Montevideo
King Felipe continues key engagements on second day in Montevideo
Queen Sonja celebrates Johannes Klæbo’s 2nd gold at World Championship
Queen Sonja celebrates Johannes Klæbo’s 2nd gold at World Championship
Meghan Markle shares rare peeks of Princess Lilibet, Serena Williams’ playtime
Meghan Markle shares rare peeks of Princess Lilibet, Serena Williams’ playtime
Prince Andrew enjoys downtime with female companion amid Charles’ 'intense pressure'
Prince Andrew enjoys downtime with female companion amid Charles’ 'intense pressure'
King Charles invites Volodymyr Zelensky to palace after dramatic clash with Trump
King Charles invites Volodymyr Zelensky to palace after dramatic clash with Trump
Kensington Palace shares Prince William, Princess Kate’s new monthly rewind
Kensington Palace shares Prince William, Princess Kate’s new monthly rewind
Danish Royal Family shares King Frederik, Queen Mary’s sweet dance video
Danish Royal Family shares King Frederik, Queen Mary’s sweet dance video
King Abdullah celebrates Jordan army’s 69th Arabization anniversary
King Abdullah celebrates Jordan army’s 69th Arabization anniversary
Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes
Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes
Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show
Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show
King Frederik, Queen Mary light up dance floor at grand royal event
King Frederik, Queen Mary light up dance floor at grand royal event