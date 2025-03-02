Swedish Royal family marks Prince Oscar’s 9th birthday with adorable new portrait

Prince Oscar, Duke of Skåne, who is the youngest child of the future Swedish queen, Crown Princess Victoria, has marked his ninth birthday on March 2.
And to celebrate the joyous occasion, Sweden's Royal Family has released an adorable new portrait of him.
The Royal Household took to its Instagram account on Sunday to pen heartiest wish for the Prince along with his portrait.
In the photo, Oscar could be seen beaming as he posed in their home of Haga Palace in Haga Park, Solna.
The little prince looked dashing in a sleek gray suit, perfectly paired with a black checkered button-down shirt.
"Today marks the birthday of H.K.H. Prince Oscar 9 years. Congratulations!" the caption read when translated from Swedish to English.
Crown Princess Victoria welcomed Prince Oscar with husband Prince Daniel on 2 March 2016.
He was born at the Karolinska University Hospital in the Swedish capital of Stockholm at 8.28pm.
Prince Oscar’s godparents are Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and his maternal aunt, Princess Madeleine of Sweden.
Aside from Oscar, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel also shares a daughter Princess Estelle of Sweden whom they welcomed on 23 February in 2012.