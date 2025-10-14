Royal Family reveals ‘symbolic’ role of key member

Royal Family has highlighted “symbolic” duty carried out by a key member.
On Tuesday, October 14, the Danish Palace shared a peak into Prince Christian’s latest royal engagement.
The Palace posted a clip on Instagram, in which Crown Prince of Denmark can be seen flying a F16 fighter jet.
As per Royal Family, “When His Royal Highness the Crown Prince participated in a test flight with an F16 aircraft yesterday, Monday, the Crown Prince had a GoPro camera in the cockpit as the aircraft flew over large parts of the country.”
The message continued, “The footage shows moments from a flight that is among the last test flights with the F16 aircraft in Denmark. His Royal Highness thus helped to put a symbolic end to the era of the F16 aircraft, which is now coming to an end in Denmark.”
Christian’s jet kicked off from the Skrydstrup airbase in South Jutland.
Upon fulfilling his childhood dream, he said, "Soon the new F-35s will take over, and I am very thankful that I made it. I already had great respect for the pilots who fly our fighter jets, and after today, it has only gotten bigger."
To note, Prince Christian is the first in the line to the Danish throne.