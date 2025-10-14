King Charles signals ‘new era’ days after Prince William’s remarks on royal change

King Charles has signaled the start of a “new era” for the monarchy, just days after Prince William spoke about ushering in change within the reign.
As per the Home Office, the British monarch is set to usher in a “new era,” with his coat of arms appearing on all newly issued passports starting December 2025.
The move is considered as the biggest change to British passports since the dark blue design was introduced in 2020 after Brexit.
The new design will replace the coat of arms from Queen Elizabeth II, featured on passports for decades, as it is gradually phased out of use on stamps, coins, banknotes and other documentation.
Starting in December, new passports will also feature imagery celebrating Britain’s natural heritage.
Migration Minister Mike Tapp explained the significance of changes, saying, “The introduction of His Majesty's arms, iconic landscapes, and enhanced security features marks a new era in the history of the British passport.”
Tapp shared that the redesign "demonstrates our commitment to outstanding public service celebrating British heritage while ensuring our passports remain among the most secure and trusted in the world for years to come".
Notably, this update came just days after the Prince of Wales said that he will bring change to the monarchy when he is king,
Speaking to the actor Eugene Levy in Windsor, for the Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveller, William said, "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda.”
He added, "Change for good, and I embrace that, I enjoy that change. I don't fear it, that's the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical, but changes that I think need to happen."
To note, Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana, is the current Prince of Wales and the first in line to the throne.