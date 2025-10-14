Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reunite with Ed Sheeran at special spot from their past

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked a date night in New York with their close pal, Ed Sheeran.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the musician were spotted leaving Soho House on Sunday, October 12, after they were honoured as the Humanitarians of the Year at the Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Gala last week.
For the outing, Meghan looked stunning in a strapless dress and diamond drop earrings, with her hair pulled back into a low bun, while Harry rocked a navy blue suit with a white open-collared shirt.
Ed kept it casual in a black t-shirt and a pair of camouflage trousers.
The Perfect singer previously teamed up with Harry for a video sketch in aid of World Mental Health Day in 2019, which was filmed at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Ivy Cottage home at Kensington Palace.
Soho House holds a special place for the Sussexes, who had their first date at the London location in July 2016.
It was the second time Harry and Meghan had dined with a celebrity friend at Soho House in New York over the weekend, as they reportedly sat down with tennis legend Serena Williams on Friday, October 10.
The duke and duchess spent the weekend in the Big Apple after a string of official appearances, including being honoured at Project Healthy Minds' annual gala on October 9.
After accepting the award for the Humanitarians of the Year, the pair delivered an acceptance speech on stage.
The Duchess of Sussex shared highlights from their trip to the East Coast, including a sweet behind-the-scenes moment between her and her husband as they rehearsed their speech.
Notably, Meghan will speak at Fortune's Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC on Tuesday, where she will discuss launching her As Ever lifestyle brand.