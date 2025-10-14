Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markle's 'deeply uncomfortable' move for Lilibet

Prince Harry's feelings about Meghan Markle's new post - featuring their daughter, Princess Lilibet, has come to light.
The Duke of Sussex is believed to be fuming over Meghan for sharing Lilibet's video on her Instagram account - that too when the 41-year-old is fighting for his family's security in the UK.
On the weekend, Meghan marked the International Day of a Girl with a delightful glimpse of her daughter - who was running with joy in a field.
The boomerang was captioned with, "To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you."
"It’s your right and our responsibility," it added.
Now, an inside source has lift the curtain on how "Harry’s deeply uncomfortable" after seeing the post.
Speaking exclusively to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, the royal source added, "He spent years fighting tabloids and paparazzi to protect his kids. Now Meghan’s the one putting them back in the spotlight."
The insider further claimed that, "He found out almost when the rest of us did" adding, "He thinks she crossed a line."
Citing Meghan's friend, Shuter said "She sees it as celebrating her daughter and inspiring other girls."
“It’s a clash of principles. She believes in visibility — he believes in protection. That tension has never really gone away," they added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to US in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties.