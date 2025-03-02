Meghan Markle receives Oscars 2025 invitation ahead of Netflix show release

Meghan Markle might appear at the Oscars tonight!
According to reports, The Duchess of Sussex has received an invitation to the Oscars 2025, set to take place on Sunday, March 3, at the Dolby Theatre.
If Meghan does accept the invitation, then her potential presence would coincide with the launch of her new Netflix programme, With Love, Meghan, which is scheduled to stream on Tuesday, March 4.
"She would make waves if she shows up tonight and will get global publicity for her series," a source told the Mail.
Meghan did not attend last year's awards, or any of the Academy Awards ceremonies years prior.
However, she has now been gradually expanding her media presence since stepping back from royal duties.
Meghan is likely to attend tonight's Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood, given that she is gearing to launch her cooking show on Netflix.
All the eight episodes of the show, With Love, Meghan, are around 30 minutes long and will all air on Netflix on the same day.
At the same time, Meghan Markle is set to be launching her lifestyle brand, As Ever.