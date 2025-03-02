Entertainment

Charli xcx breaks records at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 02, 2025
Charli xcx created history at the 45th edition of the Brit Awards ceremony. 

The 32-year-old British singer and songwriter took five prestigious accolades home for her sixth studio album, Brat.

Charli won the categories of Best Album, Artist of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Dance Act, and Best Song Writing.

The 360 crooner attended the BRIT Awards ceremony on Saturday, March 1, at London's iconic O2 Arena.

While accepting the evening's top accolade for Artist Of The Year, Charli made a heartfelt winning speech.

She said, "I'm honestly speechless right now I've poured my heart and soul into this album, and to see it resonating with so many people means the world to me."

The popular musician also paid a moving tribute to other inspirational acts, including late music producer SOPHIE, who tragically died in 2021 at the age of 34.

Apart from Charli, several critically known singers have also won accolades at the awards gala, including Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Stormzy Raye, Jade Thirlwall, and others.

Charli xcx has released her sixth studio album, Brat, on June 7, 2024.  

