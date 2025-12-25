Janhvi Kapoor releases emotional statement on ‘barbaric’ incident

Janhvi Kapoor has released a heartbreaking statement to address a brutal “incident.”
On Thursday, December 25, the Dhadak star took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the “barbaric” incident in Bangladesh.
She wrote, “What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter and it is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it.”
Janhvi added, “We will continue to cry about things half way across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death. Extremism in any and every form needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity.”
The Indian actress condemned the killing of 27-year-old Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh.
On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen playing a character called, Sudha Bharti, in Karan Johar’s movie Homebound.
The remaining cast of the film includes Ishaan Khatter as Mohammed Shoaib Ali, Vishal Jethwa as Chandan Kumar Valmiki.
Other principal cast members include Shalini Vatsa, Harshika Parmar, and Pankaj Dubey.