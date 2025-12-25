Sabrina Carpenter spreads Christmas cheer with surprise musical treat

Christmas has become extra special and a lot more melodious with Sabrina Carpenter’s surprise gift.
In a delightful new update, the Espresso crooner announced the release of a special new track to celebrate the 2025 Christmas, sparking a massive frenzy among fans.
With a carousel of photos featuring her stunning glimpses from the filming, the 26-year-old American songstress penned a heartfelt note for her fans on Instagram on Wednesday, December 24.
In the post, Carpenter announced the release of her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friends, bonus track, Such a Funny Way – which was previously available as a vinyl-exclusive.
“to thank you for such a beautiful year …and to supply whoever needs a cathartic christmas crashout song… Man’s best friend bonus track edition with one of my favorites ‘Such a Funny Way’ is now officially available on streaming,” she captioned.
The Manchild hitmaker added, “i love you guys so much. Thank you for caring for these songs the way i do and for such a special 2025!! I feel lucky to know there’s still so much good to come x.”
Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, was released on August 29, 2025, and comprises 12 tracks and a special bonus song.
The album was a massive hit soon after its release and received generally positive reviews from music critics.