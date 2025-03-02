Entertainment

Louis Tomlinson addresses sweet BRIT Awards tribute for Liam Payne

One Direction former star Liam Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16, 2024

  March 02, 2025
Louis Tomlinson has shared a heartfelt statement on Liam Payne getting honoured at the BRIT Awards.

The former One Direction member died at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.

On Saturday, the star-studded event honoured Liam and played a “beautiful” video montage.

Louis appreciated the event organisers for the emotional tribute and wrote on X, “Thank you @BRITS. Beautiful tribute. Miss you always brother x.”

It also coincided with the one-year anniversary of Liam’s track, Teardrops, which turned out to be the last song of his lifetime.

The BRIT Awards host Jack Whitehall remembered the late musician, “We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the BRITs so tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne.”

A short video montage played during the ceremony with One Direction's Little Things playing in the background.

The short clip featured Liam’s milestone throughout his career.

Notably, the tribute read, “The BRIT Awards are dedicated to recognising the influential figures who have shaped music's past, present, and future. In doing so, we reflect on the achievements of those who are no longer with us and extend our profound condolences to their friends and families.”

For those unversed, 1D went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

