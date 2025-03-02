Trending

Indian singer makes 'history' with DJ Khaled, Cardi B on their new song

DJ Khaled and Cardi B collaborated with a Punjabi singer on their new single 'Higher Love'

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 02, 2025
DJ Khaled and Cardi B had collaborated with an Indian singer-songwriter Subhi for their new song, which will be featured in Smurfs movie.

The Hollywood pop icons wanted an Indian touch on their track, Higher Love.

Subhi shared her reaction on landing this huge opportunity during an Interview with HT, “I'm still digesting it. When I found out that DJ Khaled and Cardi B are on this track, I was like, ‘oh my God, it’s going to take me days to digest’. It’s a surreal moment that it's finally out for the world to hear.”

Subhi continued, “Smurfs is a project that brings a lot of joy, so it's beautiful to be associated with something which is spreading love and a good message.”

The Cage hitmaker admitted working with Khaled and Cardi is a “huge achievement” for her.

Speaking of making “history” with the duo, she noted, “I'm the first South Asian artiste to have a Punjabi song and sing in Punjabi language in a Hollywood animated movie. This itself was like creating history, and it adds credibility. The fact that you're also being associated with such big mainstream names is cherry on the cake.”

Subhi concluded the discssion on a note that she wants to work with Indian artistes "like AR Rahman and Gulzar" in the future.

