Royal

Prince Harry opens up about parenting duties with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 02, 2025
Prince Harry opens up about parenting duties with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry opens up about parenting duties with Meghan Markle  

Prince Harry recently made rare comments regarding his shared parenting responsibilities with Meghan Markle after leaving the United Kingdom. 

In an interview with Us Weekly, Richie McCaw, a former rugby player and spectator at the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games, recalled his recent meeting with the father-of-two.

During Harry's tour in Vancouver, he discussed his involvement in parenting with his life partner.

McCaw noted that the 40-year-old member of the British royal family expressed no issues with regularly dropping off his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at school.

Harry also mentioned that his life is "going on pretty well," while highlighting the significance of his parenting duties.

This report came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement that they would be taking a hiatus from their professional lives to focus on their family and children before relocating to the United States. 

In January 2020, Harry claimed that he and Meghan had moved to the USA to maintain the privacy of their kids. 

Prince Harry and Meghan, who exchanged the marital vows in 2018, have welcomed their son Prince Archie in 2019 and their daughter Princess Lilibet in 2021. 

King Charles welcomes new member to Royal Family after Camilla’s dog adoption

King Charles welcomes new member to Royal Family after Camilla’s dog adoption
Sabrina Carpenter faces threats after ‘inappropriate’ BRIT Awards performance

Sabrina Carpenter faces threats after ‘inappropriate’ BRIT Awards performance
Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor spark family feud after resurfaced clip

Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor spark family feud after resurfaced clip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage on edge as Duchess separates room

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage on edge as Duchess separates room
King Charles welcomes new member to Royal Family after Camilla’s dog adoption
King Charles welcomes new member to Royal Family after Camilla’s dog adoption
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage on edge as Duchess separates room
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage on edge as Duchess separates room
Meghan Markle receives Oscars 2025 invitation ahead of Netflix show release
Meghan Markle receives Oscars 2025 invitation ahead of Netflix show release
Swedish Royal family marks Prince Oscar’s 9th birthday with adorable new portrait
Swedish Royal family marks Prince Oscar’s 9th birthday with adorable new portrait
King Charles takes big decision for Buckingham palace amid renovations
King Charles takes big decision for Buckingham palace amid renovations
King Felipe continues key engagements on second day in Montevideo
King Felipe continues key engagements on second day in Montevideo
Queen Sonja celebrates Johannes Klæbo’s 2nd gold at World Championship
Queen Sonja celebrates Johannes Klæbo’s 2nd gold at World Championship
Meghan Markle shares rare peeks into Princess Lilibet, Serena Williams’ playtime
Meghan Markle shares rare peeks into Princess Lilibet, Serena Williams’ playtime
Prince Andrew enjoys downtime with female companion amid Charles’ 'intense pressure'
Prince Andrew enjoys downtime with female companion amid Charles’ 'intense pressure'
King Charles invites Volodymyr Zelensky to palace after dramatic clash with Trump
King Charles invites Volodymyr Zelensky to palace after dramatic clash with Trump
Kensington Palace shares Prince William, Princess Kate’s new monthly rewind
Kensington Palace shares Prince William, Princess Kate’s new monthly rewind
Danish Royal Family shares King Frederik, Queen Mary’s sweet dance video
Danish Royal Family shares King Frederik, Queen Mary’s sweet dance video