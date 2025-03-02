Prince Harry opens up about parenting duties with Meghan Markle  

Prince Harry recently made rare comments regarding his shared parenting responsibilities with Meghan Markle after leaving the United Kingdom.
In an interview with Us Weekly, Richie McCaw, a former rugby player and spectator at the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games, recalled his recent meeting with the father-of-two.
During Harry's tour in Vancouver, he discussed his involvement in parenting with his life partner.
McCaw noted that the 40-year-old member of the British royal family expressed no issues with regularly dropping off his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at school.
Harry also mentioned that his life is "going on pretty well," while highlighting the significance of his parenting duties.
This report came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement that they would be taking a hiatus from their professional lives to focus on their family and children before relocating to the United States.
In January 2020, Harry claimed that he and Meghan had moved to the USA to maintain the privacy of their kids.
Prince Harry and Meghan, who exchanged the marital vows in 2018, have welcomed their son Prince Archie in 2019 and their daughter Princess Lilibet in 2021.