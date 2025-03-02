Sonakshi Sinha speaks about brothers amid family tension  

Trending

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in horror movie 'Kakuda' last year

Sonakshi Sinha recounted old memories with her brothers Love Sinha and Kush Sinha amid family tension rumours.

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, the 37-year-old actress accepted that her brothers used to beat her out of jealousy.

The renowned Indian actress stated, "I was the youngest sibling, the most adored. So my brothers were jealous and would beat me up."

However, she has not revealed the reason for her brothers' absence from her wedding ceremony last year.

According to Hindustan Times, Sonakshi's brothers have not attended their only sister's wedding due to an interfaith marriage with actor Zaheer Iqbal. 

Speaking with Retro Lehren, popular Indian actor Shatrughan refused to get into why Sonakshi’s brothers decided to skip the wedding; he shared that he understands their pain.

"I won’t complain. They are only humans. They maybe still not be so mature. I do understand their pain and confusion," Sonakshi’s father added.

Sonakshi tied the knot with Zaheer on June 30, 2024, at their residency in Bandra, India. 

The couple initially sparked romance speculations back in 2017.

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha have seen working together in a comedy-drama movie, Double XL.  

