King Charles welcomes new member to Royal Family after Camilla’s dog adoption

Queen Camilla recently revealed adopting an adorable puppy during her solo visit to Canterbury

  • March 02, 2025
King Charles has welcomed a new addition to the British Royal Family.

In a recent new article, The Sun reported that the British Monarch has celebrated the arrival of a canine companion at the Palace, which was received as a surprise gift just four weeks ago.

The outlet reported that the adorable new pet is named Snuff by Charles, and is a lagotto Romagnolo, a truffle-hunting breed from Italy.

Additionally, it was also mentioned that the newly-welcomed Snuff’s breed is linked to a northern Italy’s region Ravenna, where King Charles and Queen Camilla will be visiting in April.

However, the palace insiders claimed that the dog came as a private gift and has no link to the upcoming State Visit.

Moreover, Radaronline reported that several palace staffers have been making jokes behind the Monarch for naming his dog Snuff.

"It's cruel, but all the servants are saying he'll snuff it before the dog, so the name couldn't be more apt and ironic,” told an insider.

They continued, "They should be supporting him, not teasing him as he is fighting a losing battle against his cancer and doesn't have long left now."

This news comes just a few days after Queen Camilla, during her solo visit to Canterbury, revealed that she had adopted an adorable puppy from a rescue recently.

