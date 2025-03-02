Trending

Watch: Anushka Sharma candid reaction to Virat Kohli’s early dismissal

Virat Kohli was dismissed early during the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy match in Dubai

Anushka Sharma’s reaction said it all as Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 11 runs during the intense India vs New Zealand match.

In a viral video captured by fans, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi starlet's stunned expression on her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, who was dismissed early during the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy match in Dubai.

A video posted on ICC Hindi’s official Instagram page, Kohli was captured heading back to the dressing room after being dismissed by a stunning catch from Glenn Phillips.


While, Anushka was standing in the stands, visibly taken aback, holding her head in disbelief.

In a video she can be seen murmuring something to her friends, seemingly discussing the turn of events.

Anushka donned a blue and white striped shirt, while cheering for the team before Kohli’s unexpected departure.

To note, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star missed India’s major face-off against Pakistan, where Kohli secured a victory.

Following the match, the photos showed that he was on a video call with Anushka, which revealed their close bond despite her absence from the stadium.

To note, in 2017, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in secret, in Italy's Tuscany.

