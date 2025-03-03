Meghan Markle receives good news ahead of Netflix show release

Meghan Markle has been cleared of plagiarism accusations following backlash over a new Netflix trailer, with sources confirming that the Duchess is safe from any legal claims.
The Duchess of Sussex, who is set to release her Netflix show With Love Meghan on March 04, faced a threat of copyright claims after fans spotted similarities between her show’s trailer and Pamela ’Anderson's 2024 lifestyle promo.
On January 2, Meghan dropped the original trailer for the eight-part on her Instagram account.
Soon after the trailer was posted, the royal watchers flocked to social media to compare the two trailers.
As per Stephen Lowry, Head of Trade Marks, Copyright, and Designs at Brandsmiths Law Firm, the copyright infringement needs solid proof that copying has taken place.
He told the GB News, "Under UK copyright laws, copyright infringement requires proof that copying has taken place.”
Lowry added, "As such, whilst there may be coinciding elements between the two shows, such similarities will not give rise to infringement if the works are the results of independent creation, that is, content that is created independently absent copying."
Notably, Meghan and Anderson’s show shared similar names, and both have eight episodes.