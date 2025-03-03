Selena Gomez makes stunning Oscar debut in 16,000 'drops of glass' gown 

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  March 03, 2025
Selena Gomez knows how to stand out in a room full of glamour!

The Emilia Pérez actress brought old-school Hollywood glamour to the 2025 Oscars alongside fiancé Benny Blanco.

For the biggest Hollywood night, Gomez graced a breathtaking custom Ralph Lauren gown featuring hand-embroidered details, hand-sewn Rosemont crystals, and over 16,000 "drops of glass" embellishments.

She elevated her dazzling romantic pink ombré ensemble with a stunning necklace, drop earrings and nude make up.

According to E!, Gomez's glam look was inspired by Sophia Loren, with a classic nude peach lip and a wavy, flippy bob.

Meanwhile, the music producer complemented her fiancé in an embellished top coat and white suit.

In a video captured by PEOPLE, Gomez could be seen planting a sweet kiss at Blanco's cheek before greeting the crowd at the red carpet.


This marks Gomez's first time attending the Academy Awards, where her film Emilia Pérez is nominated for Best Picture among its 13 nominations.

However, she didn’t receive an individual nomination for her role in the film.

Selena Gomez also presented an award on the Hollywood's biggest night.

