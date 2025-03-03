Entertainment

Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison and ‘Anora’ win big at Oscars 2025

The Academy Awards closed out awards season at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 03, 2025
The Academy Awards closed out awards season at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2.

This year's exciting big acting winners included Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison and Anora.

Anora, the dramatic comedy from director Sean Baker, won five big Oscars accolades including “Best Picture” with Mikey Madison taking home the best actress prize for the film.

Meanwhile, The Brutalist ended the night with three awards, including best actor for Adrien Brody. 

"No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you've accomplished, it can all go away and I think what makes this night most special is the awareness of that and the gratitude I have to still do the work that I love," said Brody in his award acceptance speech.

Wicked also bagged two trophies, including best production design and best costume design.

Zoe Saldana won “Best Supporting Actress” for her work on Emilia Pérez while Keiran Culkin grabbed “Best Supporting Actor” prize for his role on A Real Pain.

The Oscars 2025 brought together unforgettable moments, including emotional costar reunions, glamorous appearances, electrifying performances, heartfelt In Memoriam tribute, and unforgettable acceptance speeches.

