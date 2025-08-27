Rihanna radiates motherhood as she awaits baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna proudly flaunted her growing baby bump as she eagerly awaits the arrival of her third child with A$AP Rocky.
On Monday, the Diamond songstress bared her growing baby bump as she stepped out in Los Angeles.
Rihanna, who is expecting her third child with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, put her unique maternity style on display in a tight-fitting, long-sleeved white shirt with a graphic print.
The hemline cut off just above her navel, and she paired it with black and white vertically striped wide-leg pants.
She finalized her look with a white pair of her FENTY x PUMA Cat Cleat Jelly sandals, exposing her pristine white pedicure.
Rihanna also paired a green snakeskin bag that she wore slung over her shoulder along with gold accessories, including a matching bauble necklace and bracelet.
Notably, she announced her latest pregnancy on Met Gala Monday as she showcased her baby bump in three different looks.
Showing her latest maternity style, the Work Work Work songstress wore a custom Marc Jacobs suit-inspired dress on the red carpet.
In an interview with Vogue in 2022 while expecting her first child, Rihanna said she'd had "too much fun" styling her baby bump and didn't want her love of fashion to "disappear" just because of her pregnancy.
Rihanna also shares Riot and RZA with her partner A$AP Rocky.