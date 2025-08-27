Home / Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr 'never met' as feud rumours swirl

The 'Iron Man' star is set for an 'Avengers' return with a fresh role of Doctor Doom

Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr have closed the curtains on feud speculations ahead of the Avengers: Doomsday release.

On Tuesday, August 26, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the two Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes share "zero bad blood."

A few entertainment outlets reported a rumour that a joke between two actors on the set of an upcoming Marvel movie, seemingly Avengers: Doomsday, had gone too far and led to a conflict.

Social media users began to speculate that the actors in question were Reynolds and Downey Jr. 

While the Oppenheimer actor is confirmed to be filming Doomsday, where he will portray Doctor Doom, rather than reprising his previous MCU role of Iron Man, Reynolds has not been confirmed to be returning as Deadpool.

Furthermore, the insider admitted to the outlet, "The two have never met in person."

Among the actors confirmed to be reappearing in the next Avengers instalment are those from Thunderbolts, the Fantastic Four, stars from the X-Men franchise, as well as Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright and Simu Liu.

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Avengers: Doomsday will precede Avengers: Secret Wars, with their release date being December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027, respectively.

