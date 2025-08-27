Home / Entertainment

Lil Nas X calls past few days 'terrifying' in first statement since arrest

The Grammy-winning rapper was arrested in LA over charges of assaulting a police officer

Lil Nas X calls past few days terrifying in first statement since arrest
Lil Nas X calls past few days 'terrifying' in first statement since arrest

Lil Nas X has opened up about his jail time and arrest after he pleaded not guilty to four felony charges.

The rapper – whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill – turned to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 26, where he reassured his fans that he will overcome the struggles amid legal concerns.

"Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? S---'s gonna be all right," he said in the video. 

The Industry Baby rapper noted, "S---'s gonna be all right. S---. That was f-----g terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right."

Lil Nas X was arrested on August 21 after police responded to reports of a man allegedly walking naked along Ventura Blvd in LA.

Upon their arrival, the Old Town Road singer allegedly used "force and violence [to] inflict an injury" upon three different police officers, according to a criminal complaint.

The report claimed that the musician "did unlawfully attempt by means of threats and violence to deter and prevent" a fourth officer "from performing a duty imposed upon such officer by law."

Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer in court on August 25. He waived his arraignment, and his bail was set to $75,000.

A judge also ordered the two-time Grammy winner to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week.

Lil Nas X could face up to five years in prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 15.

Rihanna radiates motherhood as she awaits baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna radiates motherhood as she awaits baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky
The 'Diamond' songstress bared her growing baby bump as she stepped out in Los Angeles

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce actual engagement date revealed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce actual engagement date revealed
The 'Lover' crooner and the NFL player have shared their engagement news in a romantic Instagram post

Jason Kelce marks brother Travis’ engagement to Taylor Swift in heartwarming way

Jason Kelce marks brother Travis’ engagement to Taylor Swift in heartwarming way
The NFL player shared a special nod to his brother the Kansas City chief tight end and the 'Lover' singer exciting engagement news

Taylor Swift’s engagement ring: Everything to know about 8-carat diamond ring

Taylor Swift’s engagement ring: Everything to know about 8-carat diamond ring
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement with a dreamy Instagram post

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married soon?

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married soon?
Taylor Swift said ‘yes’ to Travis Kelce in a dreamy proposal after two years of dating

Carly Pearce opens up about mental health struggles

Carly Pearce opens up about mental health struggles
Carly Pearce revealed how therapy later assisted her in realising mental health issues stretched back to her childhood

Taylor Swift confirms engagement to Travis Kelce in romantic announcement

Taylor Swift confirms engagement to Travis Kelce in romantic announcement
The 'Lover' singer and the NFL player shared the big news after 2 years of budding romance

Blake Lively enjoys 'great' birthday after Taylor Swift cuts ties

Blake Lively enjoys 'great' birthday after Taylor Swift cuts ties
The 'Gossip Girl' star celebrated her 38th birthday amid legal feud with Justin Baldoni

Kim Kardashian hypes mom Kris Jenner for her stunning Vogue cover

Kim Kardashian hypes mom Kris Jenner for her stunning Vogue cover
Kris Jenner drops jaws with her striking photos for Vogue’s September issue

Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins announces pregnancy with baby no.5

Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins announces pregnancy with baby no.5
The country singer, Thomas Rhett, is already a father to four girls — Lillie Carolina, Lennon Love, Ada James, and Willa Gray

Taylor Swift axes Blake Lively from inner circle after friendship falls out

Taylor Swift axes Blake Lively from inner circle after friendship falls out
The 'Gossip Girl' starlet was reportedly left off the guest list for Selena Gomez’s 33rd birthday

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles confirm dating rumors with steamy outing

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles confirm dating rumors with steamy outing
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz sparked romance rumors with their romantic stroll in Italy over the weekend