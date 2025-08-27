Lil Nas X calls past few days 'terrifying' in first statement since arrest

Lil Nas X has opened up about his jail time and arrest after he pleaded not guilty to four felony charges.
The rapper – whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill – turned to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 26, where he reassured his fans that he will overcome the struggles amid legal concerns.
"Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? S---'s gonna be all right," he said in the video.
The Industry Baby rapper noted, "S---'s gonna be all right. S---. That was f-----g terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right."
Lil Nas X was arrested on August 21 after police responded to reports of a man allegedly walking naked along Ventura Blvd in LA.
Upon their arrival, the Old Town Road singer allegedly used "force and violence [to] inflict an injury" upon three different police officers, according to a criminal complaint.
The report claimed that the musician "did unlawfully attempt by means of threats and violence to deter and prevent" a fourth officer "from performing a duty imposed upon such officer by law."
Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer in court on August 25. He waived his arraignment, and his bail was set to $75,000.
A judge also ordered the two-time Grammy winner to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week.
Lil Nas X could face up to five years in prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 15.