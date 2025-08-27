Sabrina Carpenter, Charlie Puth shower Taylor Swift with love after engagement

Taylor Swift broke the prophecy and sent shockwaves through the internet after she dropped stunning clicks from her proposal, with her close pal sending the now-engaged pair their well wishes.
On Tuesday afternoon, August 26, the White Horse crooner, in a joint post with Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, announced that they have embarked on a life's new chapter with several romantic clicks.
The social media post was accompanied by Taylor's track, So High School, and was captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
Following the news, Taylor fans and close pals flooded the internet, celebrating her big news.
Here are some names from the loved-up pair's inner circle that pour out their support publicly.
Sabrina Carpenter
The pop princess, Sabrina Carpenter, reposted Taylor's social media post on her Instagram Stories with a bunch of white hearts, cheering on the Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? singer's new life chapter.
Sabrina would also be featured in Taylor’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is set to be released on October 3.
Charlie Puth
The renowned music producer and singer – who Taylor named dropped in the title track of her last album, The Tortured Poet Department – also expressed his excitement about the news.
Resharing the social media post, the We Don't Talk Anymore singer penned, "Congratulations Taylor & Travis! This is the best part of life. So happy for you both."
Gordon Ramsay
The British celebrity chef also joined in on the congratulations, as he posted a click of himself with Travis from 2023, when the NFL star won the Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs.
Captioning the post, Gordon teasingly wrote, “From one ring to the next…congrats @killatrav & @taylorswift! From your favourite Home Ec Teacher Gx.”