Doja Cat sparkles in 1 million crystals during James Bond tribute at Oscars 2025

Doja Cat performed during the James Bond tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 03, 2025
Doja Cat set 2025 Oscars’ stage ablaze with an electrifying performance in her signature style!

The 29-year-old musician performed a sultry rendition of Shirley Bassey's Diamonds Are Forever during the James Bond tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2.

Besides her soulful performance, it was Doja’s nearly nude dress covered in crystals which caught the eyes of onlookers.

She wore a stunning strapless custom dress, designed by Brett Alan Nelson, which featured more than one million Swarovski crystals, appearing to float around her body.

Photo: Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty
Photo: Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty

Doja elevated her glamorous look with a slew of sparkling Swarovski jewelry pieces, including Matrix Y necklace, Matrix tennis necklace, Millenia tennis bracelet, Matrix choker and matching Matrix ear cuffs.

The musician sang the song from the 1971 film of the same name following Blackpink Lisa's performance of Live and Let Di and RAYE's rendition of Skyfall.

This show-stopping performance look was Doja Cat's second of the night, following her arrival on the red carpet in an animal-print Balmain gown.

During the preshow, Doja Cat said that she felt "great" in the look and was so "excited" for her performance on the Oscars stage.

