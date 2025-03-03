Royal

Queen Mary steals spotlight in Princess Kate's previously worn gown

  • March 03, 2025
Queen Mary and Kate Middleton are often compared for their similar looks and fashion sense, and the Danish Queen’s latest appearance only proved this true!

On Friday, Queen Mary hosted an annual Evening Party for Art and Culture alongside husband King Frederik at Christiansburg Palace in Copenhagen.

For the prestigious event, the Queen slipped into a bespoke Jenny Packham gown, that has worn by Princess Kate twice before.

The blush-hued masterpiece, adorned with thousands of sequins and diamantés, was a show-stopping choice for the royal event.

Queen Mary wore her hair down with a glorious tiara, completing the look with dazzling pointed-toe heels.


Princess Kate graced the same dress at Crown Prince Al-Hussein's wedding reception in June 2023 and at the Diplomatic Corps in December of that same year.

On both occasions, Kate paired the dress with a special tiara made by Garrard in 1914 for Queen Mary, which was also a favorite of Princess Diana.

She styled her brunette hair down with immaculate curls and wore blue sash signifying her position as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, he highest rank of chivalry.

The stunning dress has also previously worn by Queen Mary herself as she donned it in 2022 for her 50th birthday celebrations.

