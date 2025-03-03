Entertainment

Adrien Brody shares first post after Oscar win for 'The Brutalist'

Adrien Brody won the 2025 Oscar Award for Best Actor for his film 'The Brutalist'

  March 03, 2025
Adrien Brody has dropped an exciting social media post shortly after winning the 97th Academy Award for his film, The Brutalist.

Brody who received the Best Actor accolade at the Oscar Awards 2025 on Sunday, March 2, turned to his Instagram Stories to offer fans a peek into one of his career's biggest highlights.

The 51-year-old actor shared an exclusive photo of an opened envelop, featuring the words, "Actor in a Leading Role, And the Oscar goes to...Adrien Brody."

This post showcases Brody's excitement and thrill after winning his career's second Oscar as he won his first Academy Award in 2002, for The Pianist.

Brody received his second Oscar after 22 years with a heartfelt speech.

“It looks very glamorous and in certain moments it is,” adding, ““But the one thing that I’ve gained, having the privilege to come back here, is to have some perspective.”

He continued, “No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away. And I think what makes this night so special is the awareness of that.”

Brody did not miss the opportunity to raise his voice against antisemitism and racism as he added, “I’m here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression and of antisemitism and racism and othering.”

“I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world. And I believe if the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked,” he said

The Brutalist, released in 2024 follows Adrien Brody's character Charles, an architect who leaves Europe and moves to America after World War II.

As Charles struggles to rebuild his life, career, and marriage he meets a rich and important businessman, who notices his skills.

