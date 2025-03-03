Entertainment

Kylie Jenner slays in glitzy gown at Oscars 2025 with Timothée Chalamet

The Kylie Cosmetics founder turned heads at 97th Academy Awards with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

  • March 03, 2025
Kylie Jenner is keeping things glamorous and glittery!

On Sunday, March 2, the Kylie Cosmetics founder made a show-stopping appearance in a glittery gown at Oscars 2025 to support her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, Page Six reported.

For the star-studded evening, the makeup mogul dazzled in a black Miu Miu gown which was embellished with matching sequins and revealing cut outs.

Rocking her signature makeup look, Jenner proudly flaunted her hourglass figure in the gorgeous ensemble.

The Kardashians alum styled her hair in big, bouncy curls, bringing a vintage and elegant twist to the modern look.

Additionally, to accessorize her gorgeous look, Jenner wore stud earrings and rings that included 50 carats of Lorraine Schwartz natural black diamonds.

Kylie Jenner skipped the red carpet as usual, joining Chalamet inside the venue.

The couple also shared some PDA-packed moment at the star-studded event, with one photo featuring Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet locking lips.

Meanwhile, in other glimpses, the lovebirds were spotted holding hands and getting cozy as they toured inside the venue, greeting fellow attendees.

Kylie Jenner’s glamourous appearance comes just days after she mourned the loss of her longtime hairstylist and friend Jesus Guerrero on Instagram.

