Prince William, Kate Middleton take inspiration from Harry, Meghan's love life

PriPrince William and Kate Middleton are taking a cue from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love life by incorporating a more intimate approach to their royal duties.
According to royal commentator Charlene White, the Prince and Princess of Wales displayed a more affectionate side during their recent visit to Wales just like The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did on Invictus Games.
Speaking on the Talking Royal podcast, she said that it seemed to have worked well for Harry and Meghan, so it wasn't too surprising that William and Kate would be tempted to follow suit.
"So maybe they [William and Kate] are just following their footsteps, realising actually that ...as lovers of the royal family, we like to see that,” Charlene added.
She further suggested that this more open style represented a more "Americanized" way of presenting the Royal family.
Recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared many intimate moments on social media, including a photo of them holding hands at a train station during the Wales visit.
They also posted heartfelt messages for Valentine's Day and Kate's birthday.