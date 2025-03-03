Sports

Virat Kohli steals spotlight with Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary ‘SIUUU’ celebration

Virat Kohli was playing his 300th ODI match and appeared cheerful while fielding

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 03, 2025


Virat Kohli channelled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo during the Champions Trophy match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

He was playing his 300th ODI match and appeared cheerful while fielding.

However, he struggle with the bat, scoring only 11 runs and despite this, India secured a convincing 44-run victory, remaining unbeaten in Group A.

During the eight over of the match, when Kane Wlilliamson and Daryl Mitchell were trying to steady New Zealand’s innings, the camera caught Kohli performing Ronaldo’s famous “SIUUU” celebration on the field.

Afterwards, Harbhajan SIngh, who was commentating at the time, also noticed and mentioned Kohli’s action.

During the fielding, Kohli also had a playful moment with Shreyas Iyer.

Earlier, Iyer had played a determined innings, scoring a half century, but he made an error in the field.

He was inside the 30-yard circle when he failed to catch the ball and got confused while trying to find it.

In the next over, Kohli spoke to him and later playfully mimicked his spinning and misfielding near the boundary to tease him.

The Indian team will now face Australia, the reigning ODI World Champions, in the semifinals.

