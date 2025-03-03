Andrew Garfield makes Goldie Hawn cry at 2025 Oscars 

Andrew Garfield made his fellow presenter Goldie Hawn cry with his sweet words for her during the 2025 Oscars.
The We Live in Time actor and The First Wives Club actress took the stage to present the award for Best Animated Film at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2.
Before presenting the award, Garfield expressed his gratitude to Hawn for bringing joy and comfort to his late mother, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2019.
"I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn," he told the actress while holding her hand.
Garfield further added, "You've given us movies full of joy. You've lifted our spirits and you've made us feel it all was right with the world, over and over again."
Hawn, who was visibly moved, gushed over Garfield's tribute and responded, "Thank you so much, that really touches me."
While, presenting the award, Hawn also revealed a heartbreaking health condition when she struggled to read from the teleprompter.
"OK. Sweetheart, can you read that. I can't read that. I'm completely blind. I mean, I am!" she said to Andrew Garfield.
Goldie Hawn went on to reveal that she is suffering from cataracts, condition that causes cloudy vision.