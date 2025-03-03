Entertainment

Adrien Brody expresses gratitude after sweeping top honour at 2025 Oscars

Adrien Brody takes Best Actor accolade home for 'The Brutalist' at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 03, 2025
Adrien Brody expresses gratitude after sweeping top honour at 2025 Oscars
Adrien Brody expresses gratitude after sweeping top honour at 2025 Oscars  

Adrien Brody won the Oscar for Best Actor at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony.

The 51-year-old American actor received the accolade for his outstanding performance in The Brutalist.

While receiving the highly anticipated trophy of the evening from Oscar-winner actor Cillian Murphy, Brody delivered an emotional speech.

In his winning speech, the father-of-two expressed gratitude, stating, "Thank you, God, thank you for this blessed life, if I may just humbly begin by giving thanks for the tremendous outpouring of love."

"You know, acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous, and in certain moments it is, but the one thing I've gained with having the privilege to come back here is some perspective," he concluded his speech.

Brody was nominated alongside several other renowned Hollywood A-listers for the Best Actor prize, including Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, Ralph Fiennes for Conclave, and Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice.

In The Brutalist, Adrien Brody portrayed a character as László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who immigrates to the United States, where he struggles to achieve the American Dream.

Brady Corbet's directorial film The Brutalist was initially released on December 20, 2024.  

