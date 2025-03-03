Israeli-Palestinian documentary ‘No Other Land’ wins big at Oscars 2025

No Other Land has found a big place at Oscars 2025!
At the 97th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, the Israeli-Palestinian documentary secured with a huge win, surpassing four other films in its category.
The film, which is a collaboration between Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers, won the Best Documentary Feature at Oscars 2025, marking a historic triumph between the two countries.
Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor, No Other Land took over four years (2019-2023) to complete, before being released on February 16, 2024.
The award-winning documentary’s plot reads, “For half a decade, Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, films his community of Masafer Yatta being destroyed by Israel’s occupation, as he builds an unlikely alliance with a journalist from the other side who joins his fight.”
While accepting the award, Director Basel Adra stated that the film is a reflection of the harsh reality Palestinians have been enduring for decades.
“About two months ago, I became a father, and my hope to my daughter that she will not have to live the same life I’m living now, always fearing settlers, violence, home demolitions and forcible displacements that my community is living and tasting every day under Israeli occupation,” he said.
Adra also urged the world to “take serious actions to stop the injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people”.
Competing No Other Land in the Best Documentary Feature category were Porcelain War, Sugarcane, Black Box Diaries and Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat.