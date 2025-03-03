Entertainment

Michelle Trachtenberg dropped out of 'In Memoriam' segment at Oscars 2025

Michelle Trachtenberg died due to cardiac arrest earlier this week

  March 03, 2025
Late actress Michelle Trachtenberg's absence from the In Memoriam segment during the 2025 Oscars has sparked outrage among fans.

According to Page Six, the 97th Academy Awards ceremony that took place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2, notably skipped the deceased Gossip Girl starlet who passed away last week, which left fans in shock.

During the star-studded event, several Hollywood actors and actresses who tragically died last year were remembered by their grieving peers.

The celebrities honoured in the segment included Maggie Smith, Gena Rowlands, Teri Garr, Donald Sutherland, Louis Gossett Jr., Shelley Duvall, David Lynch, James Earl Jones, and Gene Hackman.

However, Michelle's absence in the mourning segment has divided the fans on social media as many admirers slammed the management of the awards show for disrespecting the late actress' sudden demise.

One X user commented, "Michelle Trachtenberg deserved her flowers!!! #Oscars that’s so sad." 

"Michelle Trachtenberg not being mentioned in the in memoriam section of the Oscars is upsetting, you are and will remain so so loved and admired Michelle," another fan expressed frustration.

As of now, Oscar's management has not addressed the ongoing backlash.  

Michelle Trachtenberg passed away earlier this week due to severe cardiac arrest in her New York City apartment. 

