Apple gears for major product launches after iPhone 16e debut

Apple is preparing to launch several new products soon!
This includes a new M4 MacBook Air, along with updated iPad Air and entry-level iPad models.
As per multiple reports, the MacBook Air announcement is expected very soon while the new iPads will arrive a little later.
There have been several rumours about major Apple product launches this spring.
Now that the iPhone 16e is out and all focus is now shifting to upcoming releases.
As per the reports, Apple is expected to refresh the iPad Air, iPad 11 and MacBook Air M4 soon. The iPad 11 is expected to focus on Apple Intelligence feature and come with the A17 Pro chip, making it the most powerful entry-level iPad yet.
While, the iPad Air is likely to get internal upgrades potentially including an M3 chip and a new Magic Keyboard.
Report confirmed this by stating that the entry-level iPad and M2 iPad Air are running low on stock which strongly suggests that new models will be launched soon.
All of these products will get updates this spring, but some will arrive earlier than others.
Moreover, reports suggested that a Mac-related announcement could happen as early as next week, likely revealing the new M4 MacBook Air.