Justin Bieber shows harsh reality of paparazzi harassment in disturbing video

Justin Bieber showcases intense scrutiny he faces from paparazzi daily, in an Instagram video


Justin Bieber has seemingly had enough of intense media scrutiny!

The Sorry singer took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a disturbing video of the intense scrutiny he faces from paparazzi daily.

In the short clip, Justin’s security team could be seen asking paparazzi to step back as he exits a building, but they continue to take pictures and flash lights in his face.

Meanwhile, the Dusk till Dawn singer could be heard shouting “Look at these guys” in the background as he captured the traumatic moment for his fans.

"This has to stop,” Justin penned alongside the post.

Soon after he posted the video, his ardent fans rushed to the comment section to express concern and anger towards the paparazzi's aggressive behavior.

"Dang, I think this is the first celeb POV of paparazzi we’ve gotten… really does show the perspective,” one penned.

While another added, "Praying for you, JB! This would be such a tough way to live every day."

"It’s sad that he has to go through this. Yes, he’s a celebrity, but he’s also human! He doesn’t deserve to be harassed outside his home…" the third wrote.

Justin Bieber's history with paparazzi confrontations

This recent incident is just the latest in a long line of confrontations between Justin Bieber and paparazzi.

In 2013, he was involved in a notable clash with a photographer in London during which he had to be physically restrained by a bodyguard.

More recently, Justin was caught on camera lashing out at paparazzi in Palm Springs, slamming them as “money-hungry”, earlier this month.

