Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles, Camilla’s VE Day celebrations

King Charles and Queen Camilla are all set to lead VE Day celebrations.
The British Royal Family announced that the Monarch and Queen Consort are set to lead the 80th anniversary of the Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) and also unveiled their plans for the entire day, reported GB News on Friday, April 25, 2025.
As per the Palace, the Royal Couple will mark the milestone ceremony with a series of events, which will begin on May 5 and conclude on May 8, 2025.
VE Day is observed to honor the millions who served in the Second World War across the United Kingdom and Commomwealth and this year will commemorate 80 years since the end of the war.
Accompanying King Charles and Queen Camilla at the ceremony will be other senior royals that include Prince William and Kate Middleton, who recently skipped the Easter celebration with the Royal Family.
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s plans for VE Day:
Buckingham Palace shared that the event, which is scheduled to span several days, will include a “military procession, flypast, tea party for veterans, and a special Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.”
It was also shared that VE Day celebrations will feature a display of ceramic poppies at the Tower of London before coming to the end with a celebratory concert at House Guards Parade.
On the first day of the events on May 5, the Royal Couple will join other members of the Royal Family and the UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Queen Victoria Memorial to witness the military units parading towards The Mall.
After the parade, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other royals will make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch flypast.
The Palace also announced that Charles and Camilla will host a Tea Party for the Second World War veterans and members of the wartime generations later that day.
On the second day of the events, 50 veterans will be welcomed at Buckingham Palace to meet the Royals.
On May 8, the British Queen Consort will witness a new display of nearly 30,000 ceramic poppies, that will be arranged to pay a tribute to wartime sacrifices, at the Tower of London.
Later in the day, King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with other senior royals, will attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
The service will kick off with a national two-minute silence, followed by Charles’s honoring the Grave of the Unknown Warrior by laying a wreath.
PM Keir Starmer will also deliver a speech during the service before its conclusion with a celebratory concert at Horse Guards Parade.